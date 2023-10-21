How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The AFL slate on Saturday, which includes Adelaide Crows versus Brisbane Lions in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, is sure to please.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Adelaide Crows at Brisbane Lions
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Carlton Blues at Greater West Sydney Giants
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Gold Coast Suns at Port Adelaide Power
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
North Melbourne Kangaroos at Melbourne Demons
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Geelong Cats at Collingwood Magpies
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
