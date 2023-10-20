How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 20
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's NCAA Women's Soccer schedule, including Eastern Washington squaring off against Northern Arizona on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch UC Santa Barbara vs Hawai'i
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch McNeese vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Nicholls vs Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Lamar vs Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northern Colorado vs Idaho
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
