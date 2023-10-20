Stefanos Tsitsipas' run in the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Borna Gojo. Tsitsipas currently is +750 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas' Next Match

On Friday, October 27 at 9:20 AM ET, Tsitsipas will meet Gojo in the quarterfinals, after defeating Tomas Machac 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas defeated No. 74-ranked Machac 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the .

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 42-21 and has won one title.

Tsitsipas is 21-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Through 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 27.0 games per match. He won 54.5% of them.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has played 26.2 games per match.

Over the past year, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 22.2% of his return games and 86.2% of his service games.

Tsitsipas has won 21.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 86.8% of his service games during that timeframe.

