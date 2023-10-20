South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesnee High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.