Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Pickens County, South Carolina this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Easley High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickens High School at Berea High School