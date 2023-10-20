South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Chesterfield County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chesterfield High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheraw High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.