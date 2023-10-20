South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Chester County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chester High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
