South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Aiken County, South Carolina this week? We have what you need here.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Aiken High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagener-Salley High School at Denmark-Olar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Denmark, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
