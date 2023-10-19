Searching for how to watch high school football games in York County, South Carolina this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fort Mill High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: York, SC

York, SC Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School