Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Teravainen in the Hurricanes-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 17:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of four games this season, Teravainen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Teravainen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

