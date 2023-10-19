If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Pickens County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Beaufort County
  • Bamberg County
  • Williamsburg County
  • Anderson County
  • Greenwood County
  • Florence County
  • Laurens County
  • Greenville County
  • Lexington County
  • Edgefield County

    • Pickens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Easley High School at Westside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Anderson, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Pickens High School at Berea High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Greenville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.