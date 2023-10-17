The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) have -300 moneyline odds to win when they visit the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1), who have +230 odds, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total BetMGM -300 +230 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Carolina's three games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.

In the three times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 2-1 in those games.

The Sharks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Carolina has had moneyline odds of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

San Jose has had moneyline odds of +230 or longer once this season and lost that game.

