The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Before the Cowboys meet the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 1.5 51 -130 +110

Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' contests this year have an average total of 42.9, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites four times this season. They've finished 3-1.

Dallas has gone 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (75%).

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 51 points in three of four outings.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 49.5 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Chargers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline set for this game.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 26.8 7 16.6 7 42.9 1 5 Chargers 27.5 15 26.0 14 49.5 3 4

Cowboys

Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In Dallas' past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 51 points this season (10.2 points per game), and the Chargers have put up only six more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 40.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 24.5 25.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 27.5 26.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

