Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 2 on October 16, 2023
Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play at Minute Maid Park on Monday (at 4:37 PM ET).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros' Framber Valdez (12-11) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.
- Valdez has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Mariners
|Sep. 27
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|5
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 22
|5.1
|4
|7
|6
|10
|3
|at Royals
|Sep. 17
|7.0
|6
|1
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 11
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|10
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has put up 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .284/.369/.517 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line so far this year.
- Seager takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, 10 walks and two RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
