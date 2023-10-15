Will Stephen Sullivan Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stephen Sullivan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Sullivan's stats below.
In the passing game last year, Sullivan was targeted six times, with season stats of 46 yards on two receptions (23.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 38 Rec; 394 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sullivan 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|2
|46
|21
|0
|23.0
Sullivan Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Giants
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|0
