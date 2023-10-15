When Laviska Shenault Jr. takes the field for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

Shenault's four targets have led to four receptions for 28 yards (5.6 per game).

Shenault does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0

