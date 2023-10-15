Will Jonathan Mingo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonathan Mingo hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Mingo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)
- Mingo has grabbed 13 passes (26 targets) for 112 yards (28 per game) this year.
- Mingo, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Jonathan Mingo Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|8
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|5
|48
|0
Rep Jonathan Mingo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.