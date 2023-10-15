Ian Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Thomas' season stats include 36 yards on two receptions (18 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.

Ian Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Stephen Sullivan (questionable/hip): 0 Rec Giovanni Ricci (out/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 36 15 0 18

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Lions 2 1 28 0

