The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Ducks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 power-play chances.

The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks' total of 335 goals conceded (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) put them 31st in the league.

Ducks Key Players