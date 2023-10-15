Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Panthers Game – Week 6
The Carolina Panthers (0-5) visit the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium and will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.
When is Dolphins vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.2 points of each other).
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 92.3%.
- The Dolphins have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
- Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.
- This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-14.5)
- The Dolphins have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-0).
- The Panthers are winless against the spread this year (0-4-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- These teams average 54.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more than the over/under of 47.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.3 more points per game (55.8) than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.
- Dolphins games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).
- The Panthers have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|322.8
|11
|4.2
|0
Chuba Hubbard Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|30.8
|0
|11.4
|0
