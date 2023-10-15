Should you wager on Chuba Hubbard getting into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has run for 154 yards on 35 carries (30.8 ypg).

Hubbard has also caught 12 passes for 57 yards (11.4 per game).

Hubbard has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0

