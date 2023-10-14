The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-6) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

East Tennessee State has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 258.6 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 86th in the FCS (382.2 yards allowed per game). Wofford ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (247.2), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FCS with 385.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Below in this article, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Wofford East Tennessee State 247.2 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (118th) 385.5 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (63rd) 123.7 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.4 (46th) 123.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.2 (124th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has compiled 523 yards on 53.2% passing this season.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 389 yards, or 64.8 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has been given 20 carries and totaled 123 yards.

Kyle Pinnix has registered 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 153 (25.5 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times.

Alec Holt has caught 13 passes and compiled 121 receiving yards (20.2 per game).

Tyler Parker has racked up 75 reciving yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has 241 yards passing for East Tennessee State, completing 45.7% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 51 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 12 carries.

Bryson Irby has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 259 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Zach Borisch has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (28.8 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz's 142 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered eight catches and two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 131 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tommy Winton, III has hauled in seven catches for 85 yards, an average of 17 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed East Tennessee State or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.