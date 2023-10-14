The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are expected to win their game versus the Wofford Terriers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wofford vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-2.4) 45.7 East Tennessee State 24, Wofford 22

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Terriers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Terriers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.4 35.6 24 12 11.3 51.3 Wofford 11.7 27 14.3 25.7 9 28.3

