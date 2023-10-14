In the game between the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Gators to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Carolina vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+1.5) Under (50.5) Florida 25, South Carolina 22

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, South Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Gamecocks have seen three of its five games hit the over.

South Carolina games average 55.7 total points per game this season, 5.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Florida has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The Gators have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average total for Florida games this season is 1.7 less points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Gamecocks vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 27.0 29.4 42.0 25.5 17.0 32.5 Florida 27.2 16.8 34.5 11.0 12.5 28.5

