The Dayton Flyers (2-4) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton is compiling 26.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 52nd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 77th, surrendering 29.3 points per contest. With 362 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Presbyterian ranks 54th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 37th, giving up 320.6 total yards per game.

Presbyterian vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Presbyterian Dayton 362 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.2 (36th) 320.6 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (20th) 119.8 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (23rd) 242.2 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (92nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 943 yards on 58-of-114 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 182 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Zach Switzer has totaled 109 yards on 30 carries.

Dominic Kibby has totaled 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 395 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put together a 280-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 11 targets.

Jordan Irizarry's 11 catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 177 yards (35.4 ypg).

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 775 yards (129.2 ypg) to lead Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 61 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Michael Neel has 486 rushing yards on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Cole Dow has carried the ball 58 times for 230 yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's team-leading 216 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 13 targets) with three touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has caught 15 passes for 184 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits has hauled in 12 receptions for 149 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per game.

