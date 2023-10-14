Hurricanes vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Hurricanes vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kings 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes were 16-11-27 in overtime games as part of a 52-21-9 overall record last season.
- Carolina picked up 58 points (25-9-8) in the 42 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- In the eight games last season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).
- Carolina finished 6-8-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).
- The Hurricanes scored more than two goals in 64 games (52-7-5, 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina recorded a single power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to register 44 points.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).
- The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|25.28%
|4th
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.84%
|24th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.