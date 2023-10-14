The Carolina Hurricanes (off a win in their last game) and the Los Angeles Kings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).

The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.

Kings Key Players