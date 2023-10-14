How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (off a win in their last game) and the Los Angeles Kings (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
You can watch the Hurricanes look to hold off the Kings on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
- The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).
- The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.1%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|31
|67
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|43
|61
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|50%
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
- The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
