The Samford Bulldogs (3-3) and the Furman Paladins (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a battle of SoCon foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, Samford has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FCS by averaging 436 yards per game. The defense ranks 62nd (355 yards allowed per game). Furman ranks 50th with 367 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 81st with 379.4 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Furman vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Furman vs. Samford Key Statistics

Furman Samford 367 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 436 (7th) 379.4 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (88th) 170.8 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.2 (80th) 196.2 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.8 (7th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 852 yards on 92-of-131 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 312 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 266 yards on 69 carries with five touchdowns.

Joshua Harris' 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 receptions on 25 targets.

Kyndel Dean has caught 14 passes and compiled 184 receiving yards (36.8 per game).

Ben Ferguson has racked up 170 reciving yards (34 ypg) this season.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 1,768 pass yards for Samford, completing 71.7% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has 423 rushing yards on 75 carries with six touchdowns.

Mychael Hamilton has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 181 yards (30.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's leads his squad with 465 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 29 passes for 393 yards (65.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias' 11 grabs have yielded 160 yards.

