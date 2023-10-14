The Citadel Bulldogs (0-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a SoCon clash.

Citadel ranks worst in scoring offense (8 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (41 points per game allowed) this season. VMI's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 265.6 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 74th with 364.6 total yards ceded per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. VMI Key Statistics

Citadel VMI 234.7 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.6 (114th) 499 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.6 (52nd) 108.7 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.8 (112th) 126 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.8 (88th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has recorded 520 yards (86.7 ypg) on 45-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 88 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cooper Wallace has racked up 225 rushing yards on 56 carries. He's also added 147 yards (24.5 per game) on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

This season, Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 44 times for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has put up a 125-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on nine targets.

Tyson Trottier's three receptions have turned into 101 yards and one touchdown.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 690 yards on 64% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has run the ball 52 times for 211 yards.

Hunter Rice has totaled 197 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Chance Knox has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 259 (51.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Aidan Twombly has put up a 192-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 14 targets.

Egypt Nelson's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

