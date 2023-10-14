The VMI Keydets should come out on top in their game against the Citadel Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction VMI (-4.2) 41.6 VMI 23, Citadel 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 SoCon Predictions

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, four of Bulldogs games went over the point total.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets won just one game against the spread last year.

Keydets games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 8 41 10.5 52.5 6.8 35.3 VMI 10.4 25 14.5 10.5 7.7 34.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.