The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) visit the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

With 14.2 points per game (15th-worst) and 35.6 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Charleston Southern has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. With 29.5 points per game on offense, Lindenwood ranks 37th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 96th, surrendering 32.3 points per game.

Charleston Southern vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Lindenwood 178 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (17th) 465.8 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.5 (116th) 79.8 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (27th) 98.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.7 (54th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 269 yards passing for Charleston Southern, completing 47.3% of his passes and one interception this season.

TJ Ruff has racked up 247 yards on 56 carries while finding paydirt three times.

JD Moore has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (30 per game) and one touchdown.

Noah Jennings' leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of nine targets).

Tyree Taylor has put together an 82-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on five targets.

William Kakavitsas has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 1,086 yards on 80-of-146 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 148 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Robert Giaimo, has carried the ball 81 times for 440 yards (73.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Williams has run for 220 yards across 38 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 456 receiving yards (76 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 18 targets with six touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has nine receptions (on six targets) for a total of 191 yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Chase Lanckriet's 11 catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 179 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

