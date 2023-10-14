In the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova meets Daria Kasatkina.

Against the underdog Kasatkina (+120), Krejcikova is the favorite (-155) to make it to the final.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 60.8% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Daria Kasatkina -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +275 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Krejcikova advanced past Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 (retired) in the quarterfinals.

In her last scheduled match, Kasatkina was handed a walkover win over Ons Jabeur at the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Krejcikova has played 20.2 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has played an average of 21.2 games.

Kasatkina has averaged 20.0 games per match in her 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.

Kasatkina has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 50.5% of games.

In three head-to-head meetings, Krejcikova has beaten Kasatkina two times. Krejcikova won their last meeting 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 on February 21, 2023 in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 32.

Krejcikova has taken four sets against Kasatkina (good for a 57.1% win rate), compared to Kasatkina's three.

Krejcikova has the edge in 69 total games versus Kasatkina, taking 36 of them.

Krejcikova and Kasatkina have matched up three times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.3 sets per match.

