If you reside in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Lexington County
  • Greenville County
  • Aiken County

    • Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Dorman High School at Byrnes High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Duncan, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakbrook Preparatory at Richard Winn Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Winnsboro, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boiling Springs High School at Gaffney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Gaffney, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blacksburg High School at Chesnee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Chesnee, SC
    • Conference: 2A - Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

