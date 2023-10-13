High school football competition in Orangeburg County, South Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Greenville County
  • Aiken County
  • Lexington County

    • Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School at Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rowesville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Marion High School at Timberland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: St. Stephen, SC
    • Conference: 2A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.