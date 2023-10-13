South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Pointe High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
