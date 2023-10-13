Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week.

    • Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Northwood Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goose Creek High School at Cane Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berkeley High School at Ashley Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

