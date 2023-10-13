High school football is happening this week in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Central High School at Andrew Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kershaw, SC

Kershaw, SC Conference: 2A - Region 4

2A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Central High School at Cheraw High School