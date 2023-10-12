Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Michael Harris II (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the NLDS.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 34th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his 141 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39 games this season (27.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|74
|.303
|AVG
|.285
|.337
|OBP
|.325
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
