Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies will take place on Thursday, October 12 at Citizens Bank Park, with Spencer Strider getting the nod for the Braves and Ranger Suarez taking the mound for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Phillies.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Phillies have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (20-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 149 times this season and won 97, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a 77-33 record (winning 70% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Phillies have won in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+165) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +600 5th 2nd

