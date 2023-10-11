The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators take the ice in the season opener at PNC Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

With the puck dropping for the start of the NHL season, here's who we pick to bring home the win in Wednesday's action.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-225)

Hurricanes (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.1)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes had a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in contests that required overtime, last season.

Carolina was 25-9-8 (58 points) in its 42 games decided by one goal.

The eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).

Carolina finished 6-8-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).

The Hurricanes scored at least three goals 64 times, and went 52-7-5 in those games (to register 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 44 points by finishing 22-3-0.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponent had more shots in 15 games last season. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those contests (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 15th 3.20 Goals Scored 3.16 18th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 3rd 34.8 Shots 33.5 7th 1st 26.0 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 20th 19.76% Power Play % 23.53% 8th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 80.07% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.