Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers is a game to see for fans of South Carolina college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of exciting contests.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)
Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
