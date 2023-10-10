How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Sun Belt opponents match up when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) play on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Appalachian State has the 104th-ranked defense this year (30.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 20th-best with 36.4 points per game. Coastal Carolina is accumulating 30.8 points per contest on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.6 points per contest (57th-ranked) on defense.
Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics
|Coastal Carolina
|Appalachian State
|425.2 (77th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|461.2 (59th)
|393.6 (51st)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|361.2 (38th)
|140.2 (90th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|202.2 (20th)
|285 (24th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|259 (43rd)
|8 (65th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|9 (82nd)
|9 (37th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|9 (37th)
Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders
- Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,302 yards (260.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 49 times for 245 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 82 yards.
- Jared Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown and 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) on 28 catches with one touchdown
- Sam Pinckney has totaled 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (88.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.
- Kyre Duplessis' seven targets have resulted in five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.
Appalachian State Stats Leaders
- Joey Aguilar has been a dual threat for Appalachian State so far this season. He has 1,225 passing yards, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Nate Noel has racked up 638 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.
- Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 23 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Christan Horn has caught 15 passes for 218 yards (43.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- DaShaun Davis has racked up 14 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
