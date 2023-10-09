Romeo Doubs vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
At Allegiant Stadium in Week 5, the Green Bay Packers' Romeo Doubs will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders pass defense and Trevon Moehrig. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|40.4
|10.1
|26
|81
|7.39
Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights
Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense
- Romeo Doubs has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 224 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Green Bay ranks fourth-last in the league in passing yards with 825 (206.3 per game) and ninth in passing TDs (eight).
- The Packers have scored 100 points this year, ranking 20th in the league with 25 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 1,123 total yards (280.8 per contest).
- Green Bay, which is averaging 33 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Packers air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 26 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (66.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense
- Trevon Moehrig leads the team with one interception, while also recording 21 tackles and three passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Las Vegas is allowing 202.8 yards per game (811 total) in the air, which is the third-best mark in the league.
- The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 25.3 per game, 14th in the league.
- No player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
- The Raiders have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Romeo Doubs vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats
|Romeo Doubs
|Trevon Moehrig
|Rec. Targets
|33
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|20
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|8
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|224
|21
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|56
|5.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|37
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
