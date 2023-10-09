Eddie Rosario vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies on top 1-0.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .255 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Rosario is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 59.4% of his 143 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 40 games this season (28.0%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|67
|.278
|AVG
|.229
|.315
|OBP
|.294
|.518
|SLG
|.377
|28
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|50
|RBI
|24
|67/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.