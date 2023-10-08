Giovanni Ricci was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ricci's stats can be found on this page.

Giovanni Ricci Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

Ricci 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 2 3 0 2

Ricci Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 1 1 2 0

