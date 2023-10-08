The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be up against the Detroit Lions' defense and Jerry Jacobs in Week 5 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup against the Lions pass defense.

Panthers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 43.3 10.8 12 52 7.25

Adam Thielen vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 catches on 33 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina's passing offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 10th-last in the league with 749 passing yards (187.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 30th (4.7).

With just 67 points (16.8 per game), the Panthers are having trouble scoring points this year.

Carolina is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 40.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball eight times (third-fewest in league).

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles and four passes defended.

Defensively, Detroit has allowed 879 passing yards, or 219.8 per game -- that puts the team 18th in the NFL.

The Lions are conceding 20.8 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

No player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 33 36 Def. Targets Receptions 27 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 287 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.8 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 105 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

