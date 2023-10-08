Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thielen's 27 catches have yielded a team-high 287 total yards (and an average of 71.8 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 33 times.

Thielen vs. the Lions

Thielen vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 41.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 41.5 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Lions give up 219.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is ranked 14th in the league with five passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Thielen has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Thielen has been targeted on 33 of his team's 161 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He has 287 receiving yards on 33 targets to rank 38th in league play with 8.7 yards per target.

Thielen has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 40.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

