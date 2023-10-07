The available options on the Week 6 college football schedule include ACC teams involved in eight games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Marshall (+6.5) against NC State is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Syracuse vs. North Carolina matchup carries the best value. See more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.

Best Week 6 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (FL) -20.5 vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes

Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 31 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Virginia Tech +23.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 17 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 ACC Total Bets

Under 59.5 - Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at North Carolina Tar Heels

Projected Total: 53.9 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 52.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles

Projected Total: 57.4 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Boston College vs. Army

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

Projected Total: 54.3 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: October 7

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Louisville 5-0 (3-0 ACC) 37.0 / 17.2 494.8 / 327.8 Florida State 4-0 (2-0 ACC) 43.3 / 22.5 424.8 / 401.0 North Carolina 4-0 (1-0 ACC) 35.8 / 22.0 464.0 / 363.0 Duke 4-1 (1-0 ACC) 32.6 / 11.2 404.2 / 297.2 Virginia Tech 2-3 (1-0 ACC) 24.8 / 24.2 348.8 / 335.4 NC State 3-2 (1-1 ACC) 25.4 / 20.0 345.2 / 322.0 Georgia Tech 2-3 (1-1 ACC) 32.4 / 30.8 467.4 / 427.8 Clemson 3-2 (1-2 ACC) 35.2 / 20.8 457.2 / 267.4 Boston College 2-3 (1-2 ACC) 27.8 / 33.2 397.4 / 392.0 Miami (FL) 4-0 (0-0 ACC) 43.8 / 12.5 519.0 / 273.0 Syracuse 4-1 (0-1 ACC) 38.2 / 14.8 463.4 / 297.2 Wake Forest 3-1 (0-1 ACC) 29.0 / 22.8 426.5 / 338.5 Pittsburgh 1-4 (0-2 ACC) 23.4 / 26.0 308.2 / 301.6 Virginia 0-5 (0-2 ACC) 21.4 / 35.6 328.0 / 412.0

