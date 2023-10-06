South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in York County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Catawba Ridge High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: York, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
