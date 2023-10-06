If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Newberry County, South Carolina this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newberry County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Whitmire High School at McBee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: McBee, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.